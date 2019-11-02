Menu

Crime

Delta man facing charges for alleged harassment of woman and her family

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted November 2, 2019 12:58 am
A Delta Police officer seen in a file photo.
A Delta Police officer seen in a file photo. Delta Police

A Delta man is facing charges for allegedly harassing a woman and her family members for weeks.

Delta Police say the multiple incidents include unwanted communications, watching and attending residences.

Police spokesperson Cris Leykauf said in a statement Friday the investigation dates back to August.

“[Police] were concerned regarding the pattern of alleged behaviour,” Leykauf said.

Troy Fulton, a 40-year-old man with no fixed address, is now facing two counts of criminal harassment and one count of break-and-enter and theft.

Fulton remains in custody and is due to appear in court on Nov. 7.

