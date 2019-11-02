Delta man facing charges for alleged harassment of woman and her family

A Delta man is facing charges for allegedly harassing a woman and her family members for weeks.
Delta Police say the multiple incidents include unwanted communications, watching and attending residences.
Police spokesperson Cris Leykauf said in a statement Friday the investigation dates back to August.
“[Police] were concerned regarding the pattern of alleged behaviour,” Leykauf said.
Troy Fulton, a 40-year-old man with no fixed address, is now facing two counts of criminal harassment and one count of break-and-enter and theft.
Fulton remains in custody and is due to appear in court on Nov. 7.
