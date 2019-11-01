OHL Roundup: Friday, November 1, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Mitchell Hoelscher scored twice as the Ottawa 67’s defeated the Niagara IceDogs 8-3 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Ottawa is on a four-game win streak and the 67’s have been victorious in seven of their past 10 games.

Alec Belanger’s tie-breaking goal for Ottawa (10-4-0) came at the 11:59 mark of the second period. Felix-Antoine Tourigny, Austen Keating, Marco Rossi, Jack Quinn and Yanic Crete also scored for the 67’s.

Will Cranleymade 24 saves for the win.

Akil Thomas had a pair of goals for Niagara (5-8-3). Christian Sbaraglia combined with Tucker Tynan for 29 saves in the IceDogs net.

Ottawa scored on its only power play and Niagara could not score on its five man advantages.

COLTS 4 SPIRIT 3 (SO)

SAGINAW, Mich. — Tyson Foerster and Nicholas Porco scored in the shootout as Barrie edged the Spirit.

Ryan Suzuki, Jacob Tortora and Tyler Tucker had goals in regulation time for the Colts (9-5-1).

Ethan Cardwell, Blade Jenkins and Damien Giroux supplied the offence for Saginaw (9-6-2).

—

KNIGHTS 7 OTTERS 6 (OT)

LONDON, Ont. — Connor McMichael completed his hat trick in overtime as the Knights topped Erie.

Jonathan Gruden had a pair of goals for London (7-4-2), while Nathan Dunkley and Alec Regula also scored.

Kurtis Henry struck twice for the Otters (7-5-3), while Hayden Fowler, Mathew MacDougall, Emmett Sproule and Daniel D’Amato also scored.

—

GENERALS 5 FRONTENACS 1

KINGSTON, Ont. — Brett Neumann’s power-play goal in the first period was winner as Oshawa skated past the Frontenacs.

Nico Gross, Jacob Winterton, Ty Tullio and Allan McShane also scored for the Generals (12-2-1).

Luke Drewitt scored for Kingston (1-11-3).

—

BULLDOGS 4 STEELHEADS 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Arthur Kaliyev had a pair of goals as Hamilton doubled the Steelheads.

Avery Hayes had the game-winning goal for the Bulldogs (8-8-1) at 3:14 of the third period. Tag Bertuzzi also scored.

Max Dodig and Nick Isaacson scored for Mississauga (4-10-0).

Hamilton’s Navrin Mutter was given a game misconduct for a check to the head at 11:45 of the second period.

—

WOLVES 3 BATTALION 2

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Kalle Loponen put away the power-play winner with 3:49 left to play as Sudbury escaped with a win over the Battalion.

Owen Robinson and David Levin also scored for the Wolves (10-7-0).

Matthew Struthers and Luke Moncada responded for North Bay (3-12-0).

Battalion forward Brandon Coe was given a five-minute major for a slew foot at 18:35 of the third period.

—

STING 7 FIREBIRDS 5

SARNIA, Ont. — Sean Josling had a hat trick as the Sting upset Flint.

Ryan Roth had a pair of goals, including the winner, for the Sting (6-8-0), while Kelton Hatcher and Sam Bitten also scored.

Dennis Busby, Evgeniy Oksentyuk, Jack Wismer, Ethan Keppen and Connor Roberts provided the offence for the Firebirds (10-4-0).

—

STORM 6 GREYHOUNDS 4

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Pavel Gogolev scored three times as Guelph out-paced the Greyhounds.

Cedric Ralph struck twice, including the third-period winner, for the Storm (7-4-3), while Keegan Stevenson added a goal.

Dominic Mufarreh scored twice for Sault Ste. Marie (6-9-1). Jaden Peca and Joe Carroll also scored.

—

ATTACK 5 RANGERS 2

KITCHENER, Ont. — Barret Kirwin’s second goal of the game was the winner as Owen Sound downed the Rangers.

Aidan Dudas, Matthew Philip and Adam McMaster also scored for the Attack (9-3-2).

Ville Ottavainen and Declan McDonnell scored for Kitchener (6-4-4).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2019.

