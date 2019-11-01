Menu

Canada

Largest powwow in Saskatchewan underway this weekend

By Mandy Vocke Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 8:51 pm
Updated November 1, 2019 8:52 pm
The Spirit of Our Ancestors Cultural Celebration is the largest and final powwow in Saskatchewan for the year. Devon Latchuck / Global News

The Spirit of Our Ancestors Cultural Celebration and powwow kicks off Friday at SaskTel Centre, starting with a grand entry at 7 p.m.

People from all across North America attend the celebration of culture. There will be a variety of vendors and events throughout the weekend, including drum circles, dances and ceremonies.

READ MORE: First Nations voters ‘mean business’ in northern Sask.: chief

It’s also a milestone year, as the event is celebrating its 30th year. The now-largest powwow in Saskatchewan has grown drastically over the years.

“We’re very honoured that it has endured year in, year out,” Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) vice-chief Dutch Lerat said.

“We’re very proud to be part of sponsoring our culture and our celebration.”

READ MORE: Orange Shirt Day in Sask. reflects on impacts of residential school system

It is also a safe space for everyone to attend, which includes residential school survivors.

Events will continue until Sunday evening. It is the final powwow of the year in Saskatchewan.

