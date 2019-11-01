Largest powwow in Saskatchewan underway this weekend

The Spirit of Our Ancestors Cultural Celebration and powwow kicks off Friday at SaskTel Centre, starting with a grand entry at 7 p.m.
People from all across North America attend the celebration of culture. There will be a variety of vendors and events throughout the weekend, including drum circles, dances and ceremonies.
It’s also a milestone year, as the event is celebrating its 30th year. The now-largest powwow in Saskatchewan has grown drastically over the years.
“We’re very honoured that it has endured year in, year out,” Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) vice-chief Dutch Lerat said.
“We’re very proud to be part of sponsoring our culture and our celebration.”
It is also a safe space for everyone to attend, which includes residential school survivors.
Events will continue until Sunday evening. It is the final powwow of the year in Saskatchewan.
