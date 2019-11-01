Largest powwow in Saskatchewan underway this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Spirit of Our Ancestors Cultural Celebration and powwow kicks off Friday at SaskTel Centre, starting with a grand entry at 7 p.m.

People from all across North America attend the celebration of culture. There will be a variety of vendors and events throughout the weekend, including drum circles, dances and ceremonies.

It’s also a milestone year, as the event is celebrating its 30th year. The now-largest powwow in Saskatchewan has grown drastically over the years.

“We’re very honoured that it has endured year in, year out,” Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) vice-chief Dutch Lerat said.

“We’re very proud to be part of sponsoring our culture and our celebration.”

It is also a safe space for everyone to attend, which includes residential school survivors.

Events will continue until Sunday evening. It is the final powwow of the year in Saskatchewan.