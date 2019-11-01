Kelowna opens new walking, biking bridge across Bellevue Creek

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kelowna opened a new walking and biking bridge this week.

The bridge spans Bellevue Creek in the Mission and connects Gordon Drive with Raymer Road.

The city said the Kelowna Okanagan Mission Lions Club donated $14,800 to the project, with the remaining costs being covered by the Partners in Parks program.

“The bridge was required as part of the project bringing clean drinking water to residents in Southeast Kelowna, but the community partnership funded the decking and railings for the bridge to allow pedestrian access,” said mayor Colin Basran.

“The connection is one more step towards realizing the long-term vision of the Bellevue Creek Linear Park.”

Approved by city council in 2009, the Bellevue Creek Linear Park master plan has a long-term goal of developing a linear park from Okanagan Lake to Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park.

For more about the master plan, click here.

