West Kelowna resident taken to safety, private bridge over McDougall Creek to be removed

B.C. Hydro crews are traveling to West Kelowna to de-energize power lines and possibly remove a power pole before West Kelowna crews remove a private bridge off Capri Road.

McDougall Creek was backing up at the bridge Friday night, sending water into a nearby parking lot.

An elderly man who lives in an RV on the property accessed by the bridge was taken into the care of Emergency Social Services.

There are also concerns a sanitary main under McDougall Creek at the location will be impacted by debris getting caught up in the bridge.

READ MORE: Evacuation alert issued for flood threatened properties in West Kelowna

Hydro crews were coming from Vernon to perform the work.

The man affected by the evacuation order will be taken care of with accommodation and food for at least 72 hours.

The neighbourhood was hit by flooding in 2017, damaging homes.