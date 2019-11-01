Menu

Crime

Man charged with failure to stop after an accident in woman’s death on side of Alberta road

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 6:31 pm
Updated November 1, 2019 6:34 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. .
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

RCMP say a driver has been charged with failure to stop after an accident resulting in death in a case that saw a 26-year-old woman be found dead on the side of a road a couple of hours drive northeast of Edmonton this summer.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on July 21, police said officers were called to a main road on Whitefish Lake First Nation #128, because of a woman seen lying there.

“The female was declared deceased on scene by paramedics,” St. Paul RCMP said in a news release Friday.

“An investigation by the St. Paul RCMP with the assistance of the St. Paul Forensic Identification Section, the RCMP Collision Reconstructionist and RCMP Serious Crimes determined that the female jumped out of a moving vehicle.”

Police allege the driver did not stop or return to the scene to help the woman.

Simon Shirt, 30, has been charged and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 28, 2019.

“St. Paul RCMP would like to thank all those that came forward with information which assisted the police during their investigation,” police said on Friday.

