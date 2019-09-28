Woman dead after hit-and-run on Highway 3: Pincher Creek RCMP

Charges are pending against a 39-year-old man after a 59-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Highway 3 in southern Alberta on Friday night, according to Pincher Creek RCMP.

The crash also sent a 60-year-old man to hospital with undisclosed injuries, police said.

In a news release issued Saturday, RCMP said officers were called to the scene, about one kilometre west of Cowley, Alta., at 8:50 p.m.

They said two pickup trucks — one of which was hauling a camping trailer — had collided head on.

“The road conditions were wet with rain falling at the time,” RCMP said.

The woman who died was a passenger in the truck towing the trailer, police said. The man who was injured was driving that truck.

Police alleged the driver of the other truck fled the scene after the crash.

“[A suspect] was arrested several hours later at his residence in Cowley,” RCMP said on Saturday. “Highway 3 at Cowley was closed for approximately nine hours to allow for police and emergency services to respond and investigate this collision.”