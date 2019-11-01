Menu

Crime

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in summer Edmonton Remand Centre death

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 5:45 pm
Updated November 1, 2019 5:48 pm
A file photo of the Edmonton Remand Centre.
A file photo of the Edmonton Remand Centre. Fletcher Kent, Global News

Four months after police were called to investigate the death of an inmate at the Edmonton Remand Centre, another inmate has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

According to police, officers were called to the correctional facility at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 after a death was reported there. When they got there, police found 57-year-old Bruce Donald Windsor unresponsive and he was declared dead at the scene.

Clayton Berard, 38, is accused of killing Windsor. Police did not say how he died or what they believe motivated the killing.

Police issued a warning after Bruce Windsor was released into the Edmonton area on Feb. 9, 2017.
Police issued a warning after Bruce Windsor was released into the Edmonton area on Feb. 9, 2017. Courtesy, EPS

In February 2017, Edmonton police issued a public warning about Windsor, a convicted sexual offender who was recently released into the Edmonton area.

Berard remains in custody.

