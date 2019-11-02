Menu

Sports

Hamilton Tiger-Cats rely on backups to score elusive perfect home record

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 2, 2019 5:00 am
Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Hayden Moore (3) throws against the Ottawa Redblacks in Ottawa Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Hayden Moore (3) throws against the Ottawa Redblacks in Ottawa Saturday, June 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will start many of their backups Saturday night when they close out their stellar regular season at home against the Toronto Argonauts.

Kickoff is at Tim Hortons Field is at 7 p.m.  The 5th Quarter will begin at 10 p.m. on 900 CHML and fans can also watch it on CHML’s Facebook page.

The 14-and-3 Ticats have won five straight games and will try to go a perfect 9-0 at home for the first time in franchise history.

Only seven other Canadian Football League teams have achieved that feat. Calgary has won all nine home games on three occasions, Toronto has done it twice, and Montreal and Edmonton have also gone 9-0 at home.

Hamilton has won its last five meetings against Toronto dating back to last season and can complete a season sweep of the 4-and-13 Argos with a victory.

Ticats rookie quarterback Hayden Moore will make his first career CFL start in place of starter Dane Evans, who is getting the week off as Hamilton prepares to host Montreal or Edmonton in the Eastern Final on Nov. 17.

Other players who will sit out this week for Hamilton include Most Outstanding Player candidate Brandon Banks, fellow receiver Bralon Addison, as well as running back Tyrell Sutton, defensive end Ja’Gared Davis and cornerback Delvin Breaux.

A Hamilton victory would give the club a season-ending six-game winning streak, something the Cats have not achieved since they won a club record 10 straight games at the end of the 1972 CFL season.

1972 was also the last time that Hamilton won the Grey Cup after finishing first in the East Division.

