South Okanagan couple ordered to stand trial on drug, weapons charges

Send this page to someone via email

A South Okanagan couple has been ordered to stand trial on weapon and drug charges following a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

The two were arrested after police executed a search warrant a year ago on a Penticton home that was under surveillance for allegedly being involved in the local drug trade.

Along with illicit drugs, a number of guns were also seized.

The small arsenal of weapons included two revolvers, a fully-loaded semi-automatic assault rifle, a 9mm handgun, a .38-calibre handgun, a homemade-style shotgun and a crossbow.

Crystal Olson, 41, and Andrew Hardenstine, 39, have pleaded not guilty and have been ordered to stand trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

2:00 2 separate Edmonton investigations net $800K in ‘insidious’ drugs, firearms 2 separate Edmonton investigations net $800K in ‘insidious’ drugs, firearms

Story continues below advertisement