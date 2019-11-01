Menu

Crime

South Okanagan couple ordered to stand trial on drug, weapons charges

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 6:06 pm
In November 2018, Penticton RCMP seized drugs and weapons from what they called a quiet home. Police say the search warrant was executed after a two-week drug-trafficking investigation.
In November 2018, Penticton RCMP seized drugs and weapons from what they called a quiet home. Police say the search warrant was executed after a two-week drug-trafficking investigation.

A South Okanagan couple has been ordered to stand trial on weapon and drug charges following a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

The two were arrested after police executed a search warrant a year ago on a Penticton home that was under surveillance for allegedly being involved in the local drug trade.

Along with illicit drugs, a number of guns were also seized.

READ MORE: RCMP seize drugs, weapons from Penticton home

The small arsenal of weapons included two revolvers, a fully-loaded semi-automatic assault rifle, a 9mm handgun, a .38-calibre handgun, a homemade-style shotgun and a crossbow.

Crystal Olson, 41, and Andrew Hardenstine, 39, have pleaded not guilty and have been ordered to stand trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

Story continues below advertisement
