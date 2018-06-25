Drug seizure in Kelowna leads to recovery of stolen guns from Penticton

Mounties arrested three people after seizing drugs, multiple firearms and cash from a home in Kelowna.

On Tuesday, RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1200 block of Belaire Avenue following an in-depth investigation.

Once inside the residence, police found a significant amount of cash and large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, psilocybin and methamphetamine.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Wind storm hits the Okanagan

Members also located five long guns, a sawed off shotgun and 16 hand guns.

Police confirm most of the firearms were stolen from a home in Penticton.

Four high-end bicycles were also located and are believed to have been stolen.

READ MORE: Early morning fire at Penticton’s Cannery Trade Centre

“The Kelowna RCMP street enforcement unit continue their efforts to locate and identify those trafficking drugs and guns in our community,” Const. Lesley Smith said in a news release.

“This significant seizure has taken numerous firearms out of the hands of criminals and has ultimately shut down a residence that was operating in a criminal capacity,” she added.

A 33-year-old man, who is well known to police and allegedly affiliated with an organized crime group, was arrested at the scene of the search warrant.

A 38-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were also arrested in connection with the investigation.

READ MORE: Downed power lines cause early morning grass fire in Kelowna

The three suspects have since been released from police custody and will appear in court in September to answer to multiple drug, firearms and property-related charges.