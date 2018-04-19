Wanted man arrested in Kelowna after hitting police vehicle and flipping stolen truck
There was a wild police chase through the streets of Kelowna Thursday morning in pursuit of a man wanted on a Canada Wide warrant.
The suspect was spotted inside a home on Gerstmar Rd. around 8:45 a.m.
When officers responded, the man fled on foot through a construction site and down several streets before jumping into an unoccupied truck with the engine running.
It prompted a police chase before the suspect collided with an unmarked police vehicle on Hein Rd., causing the truck to flip on its roof.
The driver was extricated and arrested. He did not suffer any injuries.
The man will appear in court on the outstanding warrant and police say he will likely face further charges related to the police pursuit.
