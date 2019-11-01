OPP investigating after car hits trick-or-treating 6-year-old in Gravenhurst

Send this page to someone via email

Bracebridge OPP are investigating a collision that left a six-year-old child injured while trick-or-treating on Halloween.

On Thursday at 6 p.m., a vehicle struck a six-year-old pedestrian who was trick-or-treating on Fernwood Drive in Gravenhurst.

Police say the child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

