Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

OPP investigating after car hits trick-or-treating 6-year-old in Gravenhurst

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 5:17 pm
Police say the child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police say the child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Global News

Bracebridge OPP are investigating a collision that left a six-year-old child injured while trick-or-treating on Halloween.

On Thursday at 6 p.m., a vehicle struck a six-year-old pedestrian who was trick-or-treating on Fernwood Drive in Gravenhurst.

READ MORE: OPP officer charged following August collision involving 10-year-old cyclist in Gravenhurst

Police say the child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Homeowner in Gravenhurst describes how he located kidnapping victim Wanzhen Lu
Homeowner in Gravenhurst describes how he located kidnapping victim Wanzhen Lu
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Bracebridge OPPGravenhurstTrick Or TreatingGravenhurst CollisionGravenhurst crashchild struck on HalloweenGravenhurst crash pedestrianGravenhurst Halloween crashHalloween collision Gravenhurst
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.