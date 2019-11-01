Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Harvest about 85 per cent done in Manitoba, says province

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2019 3:54 pm
The latest report from the province says harvest progress in Manitoba is estimated at 85 per cent complete.
The latest report from the province says harvest progress in Manitoba is estimated at 85 per cent complete. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-The Wenatchee World, Don Seabrook

Overall harvest progress in Manitoba is estimated at 85 per cent complete.

The latest report from the province says that compares to the three-year average of 94 per cent for this time of year.

Crop specialist Dane Froese says quality has been good for most soybean and corn crops.

He says any canola or cereals that are remaining out in the field have some quality issues, particularly if they were lying in swath.

READ MORE: Manitoba farmers plagued by record-breaking autumn rain, with snow about to fall

Cereal fields, especially unharvested wheat, are most severely degraded.

Producers are generally abandoning those crops in favour of harvesting something with more perceived value.

Froese expects that some crops will not get harvested this fall.

Story continues below advertisement
Soggy September affecting Manitoba farmers
Soggy September affecting Manitoba farmers

 

© 2019 The Canadian Press
ManitobaAgricultureFarmingHarvestCanolamanitoba farmingCereals
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.