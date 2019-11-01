Harvest about 85 per cent done in Manitoba, says province

Send this page to someone via email

Overall harvest progress in Manitoba is estimated at 85 per cent complete.

The latest report from the province says that compares to the three-year average of 94 per cent for this time of year.

Crop specialist Dane Froese says quality has been good for most soybean and corn crops.

He says any canola or cereals that are remaining out in the field have some quality issues, particularly if they were lying in swath.

Cereal fields, especially unharvested wheat, are most severely degraded.

Producers are generally abandoning those crops in favour of harvesting something with more perceived value.

Froese expects that some crops will not get harvested this fall.

Story continues below advertisement

4:00 Soggy September affecting Manitoba farmers Soggy September affecting Manitoba farmers