Crime

4th man arrested in connection with 2016 assault inside Pictou County biker gang clubhouse

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 3:52 pm
Updated November 1, 2019 3:53 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. .
A fourth man is facing charges in connection with an assault in a Pictou County biker gang clubhouse that left a man with serious injuries.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the victim was left in a truck parked along Highway 105 in Glendale, N.S., on June 7, 2016.

READ MORE: ‘The Hells Angels are the concern’: RCMP working to combat outlaw motorcycle gangs in Nova Scotia

Police say the man was sent to hospital via LifeFlight in critical condition.

Investigators later determined the man was assaulted inside an outlaw motorcycle gang clubhouse in New Glasgow, N.S., then transported in the truck and left where police found him.

Three men were arrested and charged in connection with the incident in November 2018, but police say a fourth was arrested in Dartmouth Thursday morning.

David James Bishop, 37, is facing charges of aggravated assault, forcible confinement, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and accessory after the fact.

READ: N.S. RCMP raid biker club in Musquodoboit Harbour  

Bishop appeared in Pictou provincial court later in the day Thursday and was remanded into custody.

He’s scheduled to return to court on Nov. 12.

