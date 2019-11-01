4th man arrested in connection with 2016 assault inside Pictou County biker gang clubhouse

Send this page to someone via email

A fourth man is facing charges in connection with an assault in a Pictou County biker gang clubhouse that left a man with serious injuries.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the victim was left in a truck parked along Highway 105 in Glendale, N.S., on June 7, 2016.

Police say the man was sent to hospital via LifeFlight in critical condition.

Investigators later determined the man was assaulted inside an outlaw motorcycle gang clubhouse in New Glasgow, N.S., then transported in the truck and left where police found him.

Three men were arrested and charged in connection with the incident in November 2018, but police say a fourth was arrested in Dartmouth Thursday morning.

David James Bishop, 37, is facing charges of aggravated assault, forcible confinement, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and accessory after the fact.

Bishop appeared in Pictou provincial court later in the day Thursday and was remanded into custody.

He’s scheduled to return to court on Nov. 12.

