Shots fired across from north-end Toronto high school near overnight shooting scene

Toronto police say no one was hurt after gunshots were fired at a gas station near a north-end high school Friday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to the southeast corner of Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard, across from Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute, just after 1:45 p.m.

Officers taped off the area after shell casings were found.

The incident comes about 12 hours after a man was shot near Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard.

Police said two men were inside a vehicle when a SUV pulled alongside. It was alleged at least one person began firing at the vehicle. One of the men was struck and injured.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers haven’t said if the incidents are potentially connected.