Crime

Shots fired across from north-end Toronto high school near overnight shooting scene

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 3:52 pm
Officers tape off a large area after gunshots were fired Friday afternoon.
Officers tape off a large area after gunshots were fired Friday afternoon. Albert Delitala / Global News

Toronto police say no one was hurt after gunshots were fired at a gas station near a north-end high school Friday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to the southeast corner of Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard, across from Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute, just after 1:45 p.m.

Officers taped off the area after shell casings were found.

READ MORE: Man in serious condition after being shot in vehicle in Toronto’s north end

The incident comes about 12 hours after a man was shot near Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard.

Police said two men were inside a vehicle when a SUV pulled alongside. It was alleged at least one person began firing at the vehicle. One of the men was struck and injured.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers haven’t said if the incidents are potentially connected.

CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto gun violenceToronto gunsMarc Garneau Collegiate InstituteDon Mills Road and Gateway BoulevardShots fired Toronto
