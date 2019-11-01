‘Baby on board’: Nicole Sarauer’s newborn takes seat in Saskatchewan legislature

Send this page to someone via email

Tradition was thrown out the window at the Saskatchewan legislature on Thursday, as MLA Nicole Sarauer brought her newborn baby into the house.

Not even four months old, Olivia Lynn Biden sat quietly at her mother’s side throughout question period.

“Her nap went long (Thursday) morning so I didn’t really have a choice. I have to feed my baby,” Sarauer said.

“She was pretty good. She probably heckled the least out of everybody in the room and no tears were shed, which is a good thing.”

Sarauer is just the second MLA to give birth in the history of Saskatchewan, and in April received the news that infants were no longer considered strangers in the house.

Back to work. She’s more excited about it than I am. #skpoli pic.twitter.com/6aUjk1ma5Z — Nicole Sarauer (@nicolesarauer) October 23, 2019

“I’m not planning on bringing her in there, but she dictates my schedule so if she wants to eat, I’ve got to feed her,” Sarauer said.

“I might have to bring her in a couple of more times this session. We’re doing the best we can with our unique situation.

It’s a little messy, the spit up all over my blazer is a testament to that. It’s definitely not perfect, but it’s definitely filled with love.”

The Board of Internal Economy also voted in favour of allowing MLA’s to take maternity, paternity and adoptive leaves in April.

Prior legislation would fine MLA’s if they were absent during session.