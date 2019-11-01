Menu

Canada

‘Baby on board’: Nicole Sarauer’s newborn takes seat in Saskatchewan legislature

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 2:25 pm
MLA Nicole Sarauer's newborn baby, Olivia Lynn Biden, took her seat at the Saskatchewan legislature during Thursday's session. .
MLA Nicole Sarauer's newborn baby, Olivia Lynn Biden, took her seat at the Saskatchewan legislature during Thursday's session. . Saskatchewan Legislature Feed

Tradition was thrown out the window at the Saskatchewan legislature on Thursday, as MLA  Nicole Sarauer brought her newborn baby into the house.

Not even four months old, Olivia Lynn Biden sat quietly at her mother’s side throughout question period.

Story continues below advertisement

“Her nap went long (Thursday) morning so I didn’t really have a choice. I have to feed my baby,” Sarauer said.

“She was pretty good. She probably heckled the least out of everybody in the room and no tears were shed, which is a good thing.”

READ MORE: Pregnant Sask. MLA aims to change political areana

Sarauer is just the second MLA to give birth in the history of Saskatchewan, and in April received the news that infants were no longer considered strangers in the house.

“I’m not planning on bringing her in there, but she dictates my schedule so if she wants to eat, I’ve got to feed her,” Sarauer said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I might have to bring her in a couple of more times this session. We’re doing the best we can with our unique situation.

READ MORE: Federal minister welcomes son, makes history as 1st cabinet member to give birth in office

It’s a little messy, the spit up all over my blazer is a testament to that. It’s definitely not perfect, but it’s definitely filled with love.”

The Board of Internal Economy also voted in favour of allowing MLA’s to take maternity, paternity and adoptive leaves in April.

Prior legislation would fine MLA’s if they were absent during session.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
