Saskatchewan weather outlook: shot of arctic air starts November

-20 to -30 morning wind chills return for the first full week of November.

Weather forecast

Friday

Light snow started the day in Regina with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures around the freezing mark in Saskatoon.

There are still a few pockets of snow pushing through parts of southern #Sask on this 1st day of November https://t.co/7rAziUo85t #yxe #yqr pic.twitter.com/KUdItK7ZcE — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) November 1, 2019

Both cities should warm a few degrees above freezing under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of flurries in the Regina area as a strong northwesterly wind gust upwards of 50 km/h at times.

Friday night

Winds ease Friday night as some clear breaks allow temperatures to cool into mid-minus single digits overnight before the next batch of clouds pushes in.

Saturday

-10 is around what it will feel like Saturday morning with wind chill as clouds linger with a chance of flurries during the day.

The mercury should manage to recover back a few degrees above freezing yet again for an afternoon high.

A system passing through the province on Sunday will bring in more snow to Saskatoon and Regina. SkyTracker Weather

Sunday

The next frontal wave will push through the province on Sunday with pockets of snow falling during the day as the region climbs from around -3 degrees or so in the morning up to around plus 2.

Work week outlook

Skies clear out for the first full work week of November on Monday before a few clouds filter through on Tuesday and then clear back out to bring a return to full sunshine to finish the week.

That sun will be accompanied by an arctic high-pressure system that will dunk daytime highs back toward minus double digits mid-week with overnight lows pushing toward the -20s.

Here is your Regina seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. SkyTracker Weather

Here is your Saskatoon seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. SkyTracker Weather

The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for November 1 was Micheal Lam near Rosetown:

The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for November 1 was Micheal Lam near Rosetown. Micheal Lam / Viewer Submitted

