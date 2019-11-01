Menu

Winnipeg road closures for the weekend of November 2

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 1:30 pm
Rail crossing repairs will keep a portion of Taylor Ave. closed this weekend.
Rail crossing repairs will keep a portion of Taylor Ave. closed this weekend.

While out and about doing errands, here are some road closures in Winnipeg to keep in mind.

Taylor Avenue in the River Heights area from Lindsay Street to Renfrew Bay will be closed from 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 until 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3 for rail crossing repairs.

For those taking transit in the area, the adjusted bus routes can be found online or by calling 311.

READ MORE: Bowman eyes implementation of more 24/7 road construction plans

A major artery will also soon see longtime lane restrictions lifted.

Construction on Fermor Avenue between St. Anne’s Road and Archibald Street has been under repair in phases for the last two years.

Starting Nov. 3, westbound Fermor Avenue will see all lanes re-opened, while eastbound lanes won’t be reopened until later in November.

The project included the section of Fermor Avenue between St. Anne’s Road and Archibald Street reconstructed along with the bridge over the Seine River upgraded.

WATCH: City says rain, snow won’t stop road construction projects

City says rain, snow won't stop road construction projects
City says rain, snow won’t stop road construction projects
