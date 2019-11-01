Winnipeg road closures for the weekend of November 2

Send this page to someone via email

While out and about doing errands, here are some road closures in Winnipeg to keep in mind.

Taylor Avenue in the River Heights area from Lindsay Street to Renfrew Bay will be closed from 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 until 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3 for rail crossing repairs.

For those taking transit in the area, the adjusted bus routes can be found online or by calling 311.

A major artery will also soon see longtime lane restrictions lifted.

Construction on Fermor Avenue between St. Anne’s Road and Archibald Street has been under repair in phases for the last two years.

Starting Nov. 3, westbound Fermor Avenue will see all lanes re-opened, while eastbound lanes won’t be reopened until later in November.

Story continues below advertisement

The project included the section of Fermor Avenue between St. Anne’s Road and Archibald Street reconstructed along with the bridge over the Seine River upgraded.

WATCH: City says rain, snow won’t stop road construction projects

1:15 City says rain, snow won’t stop road construction projects City says rain, snow won’t stop road construction projects