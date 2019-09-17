Bowman eyes implementation of more 24/7 road construction plans

The City of Winnipeg is looking to implement several ideas made by a working group studying improvements in road construction, Mayor Brian Bowman said Tuesday, including more 24/7 road construction.

The road construction working group submitted its final report at the end of August, recommending better communication, more use of round-the-clock construction, and expanded use of earlier tendering.

“The working group provided a number of very thoughtful recommendations that can help us improve the manner in which we plan, schedule, and undertake road construction projects across our city,” said Bowman.

“The motion being introduced today will task the Public Service with taking action and implementing the recommendations made by the working group.”

The group met four times earlier this year to come up with its plan, which can be read in full on the city’s website.

