Winnipeg police ID victim, suspect in West End stabbing homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have identified the victim and suspect in a Thursday morning homicide in the city’s West End.

Matthew Allan Sutherland, 28, was found injured outside a St. Matthews Avenue home around 9:50 a.m., and taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Police investigators believe the victim and suspect – who were known to each other – were inside the home, where the victim was stabbed and collapsed outside.

Michael Alexander Spence, 32, has been charged with second-degree murder and detained in custody.

Police said they believe the two men were friends or acquaintances.

“It almost seems unusual that we have an arrest so quickly,” said Const. Jay Murray Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Murray said he believed one man lived in the home, but was unsure which one.



1:20 A pair of teens are charged in connection with Winnipeg’s 31st homicide of 2019 A pair of teens are charged in connection with Winnipeg’s 31st homicide of 2019