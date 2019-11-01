Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police ID victim, suspect in West End stabbing homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 12:22 pm
Updated November 1, 2019 12:24 pm
Police on scene at a St. Matthews Avenue home.
Police on scene at a St. Matthews Avenue home. Diana Foxall / Global News

Winnipeg police have identified the victim and suspect in a Thursday morning homicide in the city’s West End.

Matthew Allan Sutherland, 28, was found injured outside a St. Matthews Avenue home around 9:50 a.m., and taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Police investigators believe the victim and suspect – who were known to each other – were inside the home, where the victim was stabbed and collapsed outside.

READ MORE: St. Matthews Avenue incident a homicide: Winnipeg police

Michael Alexander Spence, 32, has been charged with second-degree murder and detained in custody.

Police said they believe the two men were friends or acquaintances.

“It almost seems unusual that we have an arrest so quickly,” said Const. Jay Murray Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Murray said he believed one man lived in the home, but was unsure which one.


