Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Trending

Man faces jail time for allegedly throwing a cat at a police officer

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 12:55 pm
A cat is shown in this file photo.
A cat is shown in this file photo. Pexels

Cats don’t like to be thrown, which, in a roundabout way, makes them a particularly dangerous projectile when you’re in a pinch.

A Russian man is facing up to five years in prison after he allegedly turned a cat into a flying weapon of fur, claws and fury in an altercation with a police officer.

Gennady Shcherbakov, 59, faces criminal charges of violence against police in connection with an incident at an apartment building in Moscow, Russia, according to the news channel Baza on Telegram.

READ MORE: Drunken man set zoo bobcat free after trying to play fetch with it, police say

The charges were announced on Wednesday, just over a year after the incident occurred on Oct. 4, 2018, according to the Moscow Times. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of 200,000 rubles ($4,147).

Story continues below advertisement

The altercation occurred while police were responding to a noise complaint about a man in the stairwell of an apartment building in Moscow. An officer found the suspect and a cat on the stairs and tried to get the man to go home.

READ MORE: Neighbour confesses to killing Paddles, the ‘first cat’ of New Zealand

The suspect allegedly grabbed the cat like a “suitcase,” shook it, then thrust it at the officer, according to the Baza report. The cat seriously scratched the officer, according to REN TV.

Shcherbakov has said the cat jumped on the police officer of its own volition.

It’s unclear who owned the cat, or what happened to it after the altercation.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceRussiaCatMoscowcat attackViolence against policecat attacks policecat scratchcat thrownman throws cat
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.