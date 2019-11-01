Menu

Canada

2 people escape from cooking-related blaze at west London home

By Jess Brady 980 CFPL
Posted November 1, 2019 11:46 am
London emergency crews responded to a home on Southcrest Drive Friday morning.
London emergency crews responded to a home on Southcrest Drive Friday morning.

A blaze at a home in London’s Southcrest neighbourhood has caused about $60,000 in damage.

The London Fire Department was called out to a home on Southcrest Drive near Base Line Road West shortly before 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Two people were inside at the time, but were able to make it out safely. Officials later said one of the individuals was treated and transported to hospital by Middlesex London EMS.

Platoon Chief Colin Shewell told 980 CFPL crews could see light smoke coming from a window when they arrived and they were able to douse the flames quickly.

“It appears to have been some kind of cooking incident,” Shewell said, noting the fire seems to have started in the home’s basement.

Officials say the home did have working smoke detectors.

The investigation continues and emergency personnel remain at the scene.

—With files from Devon Peacock

