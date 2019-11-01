Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Verdict for London police officer expected in death of Debra Chrisjohn

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2019 9:54 am
Updated November 1, 2019 9:55 am
Debra Chrisjohn died after being transferred from the custody of London police to the provincial force to answer to an outstanding charge.
Debra Chrisjohn died after being transferred from the custody of London police to the provincial force to answer to an outstanding charge. Supplied

A verdict is expected to arrive on Friday in the case of a London, Ont., police officer charged in the death of an Indigenous woman.

Const. Nicholas Doering stood trial by judge alone charged with one count each of failure to provide the necessaries of life and criminal negligence causing death.

READ MORE: Charges withdrawn against OPP officer in the death of Debra Chrisjohn

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit alleged that Doering interacted with Debra Chrisjohn at some point between her arrest on Sept. 6, 2016, and her death later that night.

The unit, which probes incidents involving police where someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault, said Doering was among those who responded to a call for a traffic obstruction in London the day she died.

Police found the 39-year-old woman at the scene and arrested her, only to discover that she was wanted on an outstanding charge in nearby Elgin County.

Story continues below advertisement

She died after being transferred from the custody of London police to the provincial force to answer the outstanding charge.

READ MORE: ‘We are seeking justice for Debra Chrisjohn, not just a slap on the wrist’

Ontario Superior Court Justice Renee Pomerance is expected to hand down her verdict at noon.

According to Caitlyn Kasper, a lawyer representing the Chrisjohn family, court heard that Chrisjohn and Doering left the scene in London in the back seat of cruiser.

By the time she reached the provincial police detachment, Kasper said Chrisjohn was largely unresponsive. She died later that day.

Doering’s defence lawyer did not immediately respond to request for comment ahead of the verdict.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceLondon PoliceIndigenousSIUSpecial Investigations UnitElgin CountyConstableDebra ChrisjohnNicholas DoeringCaitlyn KasperOntario Superior Court Justice Renee Pomerance
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.