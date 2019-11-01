Police investigating after reported ATM theft at Strathroy arena

Send this page to someone via email

Strathroy-Caradoc police are investigating after an ATM from the Gemini Sportsplex was reportedly stolen on Wednesday morning.

Police say three suspects gained entry to the arena on Adair Boulevard between 5:30 a.m. and 5:35 a.m.

The men allegedly entered the facility by prying open the front door. According to police, they then dislodged the ATM machine from the floor, dragged it outside and loaded into the back of a pickup truck.

Police say the fleeing truck was last seen on Second Street in Strathroy. It was reportedly recovered later in the day in a nearby subdivision.

Police allege the pickup truck was also stolen from London Tire Sales on Albert Street earlier in the morning.

The truck is described as a black 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with a black metal cage on the bed and Ontario licence plate AV35763.

Security camera footage of two of the three suspects wanted in connection with a reported ATM theft at the Gemini Sportsplex. Strathroy-Caradoc Police

Police are now searching for three male suspects in relation to the incident.

The first is described as a man with a medium build who stands approximately six feet tall. Police say he was wearing a black Adidas hooded sweater with lines down the arms, black gloves, a black mask or bandanna, blue jeans and black shoes at the time of the incident.

The second suspect is described as a man with a stocky build who stands approximately five feet nine inches to five feet 11 inches tall. According to police, he was wearing a black-and-purple hooded sweater, purple gloves, a black mask or bandanna, dark blue jeans and a brighter blue T-shirt under his sweater at the time of the incident.

The third suspect is described as a man who stands five feet 10 inches to six feet tall and was wearing a white hooded sweater with a black jacket over top as well as gloves and a mask at the time of the incident. Police believe he was driving the suspect vehicle.

