Man in serious condition after being shot in vehicle in Toronto’s north end

Officials say a man has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot inside a vehicle in Toronto’s north end early Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard, north of the Don Valley Parkway, at around 1:30 a.m. with reports two or three gunshots were heard.

Police said two men were inside a vehicle when a SUV pulled alongside. It was alleged at least one person began firing at the vehicle. One of the men was struck and injured.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

As of early Friday, police didn’t a suspect description.

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS:

Don Mills Rd + Gateway Blvd

– 2-3 shots heard

– 2 men in car

– SUV pulls up beside them

– Shots come from SUV

– Police with victim

– Suffering from gunshot wound

– Serious but not life threatening#GO2107415

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 1, 2019

