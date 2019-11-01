Man in serious condition after being shot in vehicle in Toronto’s north end

Officials say a man has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot inside a vehicle in Toronto’s north end early Friday.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard, north of the Don Valley Parkway, at around 1:30 a.m. with reports two or three gunshots were heard.
Police said two men were inside a vehicle when a SUV pulled alongside. It was alleged at least one person began firing at the vehicle. One of the men was struck and injured.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
As of early Friday, police didn’t a suspect description.
