Person dead after shooting near Brampton elementary school

Peel Regional Police say a person has died after a shooting near a Brampton elementary school early Friday.

Police said emergency crews were called to an outdoor area near Ridgeview Public School at Brenda Avenue and Kingsview Boulevard, south of Main Street South and Queen Street West, just before 12:30 a.m. with reports of gunshots being fired.

A police spokesperson spokesperson told Global News a victim, who wasn’t publicly identified, was found and that they died at the scene.

As of early Friday, police didn’t release suspect information.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 905-453-3311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

UPDATE:

– The victim has been pronounced deceased at the scene

– Police continuing to investigate

– Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Police — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 1, 2019

