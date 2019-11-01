T-rex skull among special fossils and replicas in exhibit opening at Edmonton’s Royal Alberta Museum on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Dinosaur fans are expected to descend on the Royal Alberta Museum’s doors beginning Friday as the gallery opens a new display featuring “some of the nation’s most impressive, famous and significant fossils or replicas.”

“Another great natural history exhibit is here in Alberta,” Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women, said in a news release about the exhibit issued on Thursday.

“This opportunity to experience national treasures and larger-than-life discoveries from across the country is yet another excellent reason to visit the Royal Alberta Museum.” Tweet This

Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women Minister Leela Aheer with a cast of a Tyrannosaurus rex skull on display in the “Museums’ Choice: Fossil Favourites from Across Canada” exhibition. COURTESY: Government of Alberta

The “Museums’ Choice: Fossil Favourites from Across Canada” exhibition opens Friday and will remain on display at the RAM through until Feb. 2.

The exhibit will feature displays from 11 Canadian museums, including the RAM, and will “highlight various regions across Canada and represent important discoveries and research at these institutions.”

“The fossils or replicas range from more than billion-year-old life forms to a 66-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus rex skull. RAM’s contribution is a 13,000-year-old Ice Age horse skull found at Wally’s Beach in southern Alberta,” a news release said.

