Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Kelowna RCMP issue warning of real-estate rental scam

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 8:09 pm
According to police, a man allegedly posted an online ad that listed a place for rent in the Kelowna area.
According to police, a man allegedly posted an online ad that listed a place for rent in the Kelowna area. Global News

Police in Kelowna say they are investigating a real-estate rental scam.

According to police, a man allegedly posted an ad on Kijiji, listing a place for rent in the Kelowna area.

Related News

Police say potential renters met with the suspect at the listed property and engaged in a long-term rental contract, including paying the suspect a damage deposit to secure the property.

READ MORE: Scam alert: West Kelowna RCMP says CRA fraudster has spoofed police phone number

“This investigation is ongoing and our priority is to identify the suspect male in an effort to advance the investigation,” said RCMP Cpl. Meghan Foster.

“The suspect male has allegedly provided the name of Tim Halyhart to the renters, but we do not believe this to be the suspect male’s true identity.”

The suspect is described as a black male, five-feet-11-inches in height, with a bigger build and approximately 23 to 30 years of age.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Langley homeowner warns about rental scam
Langley homeowner warns about rental scam
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPKelownaPoliceOkanagancentral okanaganScamKelowna RCMPRental Scamreal estate scam
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.