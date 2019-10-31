Kelowna RCMP issue warning of real-estate rental scam

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kelowna say they are investigating a real-estate rental scam.

According to police, a man allegedly posted an ad on Kijiji, listing a place for rent in the Kelowna area.

Police say potential renters met with the suspect at the listed property and engaged in a long-term rental contract, including paying the suspect a damage deposit to secure the property.

“This investigation is ongoing and our priority is to identify the suspect male in an effort to advance the investigation,” said RCMP Cpl. Meghan Foster.

“The suspect male has allegedly provided the name of Tim Halyhart to the renters, but we do not believe this to be the suspect male’s true identity.”

The suspect is described as a black male, five-feet-11-inches in height, with a bigger build and approximately 23 to 30 years of age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

