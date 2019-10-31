Child pornography charges laid against St. Albert man

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old St. Albert man is facing two child pornography-related charges after what police called a lengthy investigation between several police teams.

Police arrested Graeme McEachern on Oct. 23 after police searched a home in the Braeside neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Spruce Grove teacher facing child pornography charges

According to a police release issued Thursday afternoon, investigators don’t believe any children in St. Albert were victimized in this investigation but said there is a growing demand for child pornography.

“Crimes against children are serious and result in lifelong emotional scars,” Insp. Pam Robinson with St. Albert RCMP said. “The RCMP takes child pornography and sexual assaults very seriously. Child safety is a priority to the RCMP.”

McEachern is facing one count each of possession and distribution of child pornography. He was released and is scheduled to be in court on Nov. 18. He is under a number of conditions, police said, including not to be in contact with anyone under the age of 16.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Edmonton man charged with allegedly sexually exploiting girl from Texas

Anyone can report possible crimes against children by contact local police or cybertip.ca.

St. Albert RCMP, National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children and the Alberta Law Enfocement Response Teams’ Internet Child Exploitation Unit were all part of the investigation.