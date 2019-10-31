Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Child pornography charges laid against St. Albert man

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 31, 2019 6:48 pm
A St. Albert man is facing two child pornography charges, police said on Thursday.
A St. Albert man is facing two child pornography charges, police said on Thursday. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

A 26-year-old St. Albert man is facing two child pornography-related charges after what police called a lengthy investigation between several police teams.

Police arrested Graeme McEachern on Oct. 23 after police searched a home in the Braeside neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Spruce Grove teacher facing child pornography charges

According to a police release issued Thursday afternoon, investigators don’t believe any children in St. Albert were victimized in this investigation but said there is a growing demand for child pornography.

“Crimes against children are serious and result in lifelong emotional scars,” Insp. Pam Robinson with St. Albert RCMP said. “The RCMP takes child pornography and sexual assaults very seriously. Child safety is a priority to the RCMP.”

McEachern is facing one count each of possession and distribution of child pornography. He was released and is scheduled to be in court on Nov. 18. He is under a number of conditions, police said, including not to be in contact with anyone under the age of 16.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Edmonton man charged with allegedly sexually exploiting girl from Texas

Anyone can report possible crimes against children by contact local police or cybertip.ca.

St. Albert RCMP, National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children and the Alberta Law Enfocement Response Teams’ Internet Child Exploitation Unit were all part of the investigation.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
IceALERTSt. AlbertAlberta Law Enforcement Response TeamsSt. Albert RCMPInternet Child Exploitation UnitNational Centre for Missing and Exploited ChildrenGraeme McEachernSt. Albert child pornographySt. Albert child pornography charges
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.