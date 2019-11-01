Forge FC takes aim at CPL’s North Star Shield

Hamilton’s Forge FC is 90 minutes away from winning the inaugural Canadian Premier League championship.
Forge carries a 1-0 lead into Calgary Saturday afternoon when they take on Cavalry FC in the second leg of the two-game total goal CPL Finals.
Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Forge FC scoring leader Tristan Borges will not play after receiving a red card in the opening leg at Tim Hortons Field last Saturday.
Cavalry FC defender Joel Waterman was also red-carded last week and is ineligible to play.
The winning team will claim the CPL’s North Star Shield.
