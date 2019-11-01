Menu

Sports

Forge FC takes aim at CPL’s North Star Shield

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 1, 2019 5:00 am
Forge FC beat Cavalry FC 1-0 in the first leg of the CPL Finals.
Forge FC beat Cavalry FC 1-0 in the first leg of the CPL Finals. Forge FC/Twitter

Hamilton’s Forge FC is 90 minutes away from winning the inaugural Canadian Premier League championship.

Forge carries a 1-0 lead into Calgary Saturday afternoon when they take on Cavalry FC in the second leg of the two-game total goal CPL Finals.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET.

READ MORE: Hamilton’s Forge FC strikes first in inaugural Canadian Premier League Finals

Forge FC scoring leader Tristan Borges will not play after receiving a red card in the opening leg at Tim Hortons Field last Saturday.

Cavalry FC defender Joel Waterman was also red-carded last week and is ineligible to play.

The winning team will claim the CPL’s North Star Shield.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Canadian Premier LeagueCPLForge FCCavalry FCCPL FinalsTristan BorgesJoel Waterman
