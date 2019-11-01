Forge FC takes aim at CPL’s North Star Shield

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Hamilton’s Forge FC is 90 minutes away from winning the inaugural Canadian Premier League championship.

Forge carries a 1-0 lead into Calgary Saturday afternoon when they take on Cavalry FC in the second leg of the two-game total goal CPL Finals.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Forge FC scoring leader Tristan Borges will not play after receiving a red card in the opening leg at Tim Hortons Field last Saturday.

Cavalry FC defender Joel Waterman was also red-carded last week and is ineligible to play.

The winning team will claim the CPL’s North Star Shield.

0:28 Hamilton’s Forge FC kick off inaugural season with downtown rally Hamilton’s Forge FC kick off inaugural season with downtown rally

Story continues below advertisement