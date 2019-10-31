Menu

Cannabis

Housing Stability Week volunteers report huge turnout of nearly 500 people

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 6:20 pm
Housing Stability Week event at Silverwood Arena at 50 Sycamore Street in London.
Housing Stability Week event at Silverwood Arena at 50 Sycamore Street in London. Sawyer Bpgdan / 980 CFPL

Volunteers with London’s first-ever Housing Stability Week say they’ve been inundated by the number of Londoners seeking housing, to the point that they’ve had to start turning people away.

The new initiative brings services like housing, financial, health, social services, and programs all under one roof at the Silverwood Arena.

Over the last few days, organizers say the event has been at capacity, with around 500 people coming through the door.

Zane Eastabrook, education and training specialist with London’s Homeless Prevention Team, said they have had a lot of people come that they weren’t expecting.

“There were a lot of people who came out this week experiencing hidden homelessness,” he said.

“That may include unsheltered homelessness or couch surfing, so it was a really great opportunity to connect with that population who hadn’t yet been linked into services and supports.”

Story continues below advertisement
Organizers say some arrangements are still being finalized, but so far they have around 50 confirmed cases of people being housed.

Tomorrow is the last day, but Eastabrook said their focus on making sure all Londoners have stable housing won’t end on Friday.

“We will make sure wrap-around supports are arranged and we can continue to work towards housing stability for everyone,” Eastabrook said.

Meanwhile, the city says more landlords with available units are encourage to reach out.

Any interested landlords can connect with Danielle Neilson at 226-926-7192.

The city is also requesting clothing donations, including winter coats, boots, gloves, hats, and scarves; men’s small- and medium-sized clothing; women’s and men’s extra large-sized clothing; sweaters of all sizes; and pants of all sizes.

People can drop donations off at Silverwood Arena at 50 Sycamore Street until Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
