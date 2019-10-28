London launces first-ever Housing Stability Week to tackle issues of homelessness

Send this page to someone via email

The city has kicked off its first-ever Housing Stability Week, which aims to connect London’s vulnerable population with the services they need, all under one roof.

For the next week, people can access a wide variety of services like housing, financial, health, social services and programs at the Silverwood Arena.

Craig Cooper, London’s manager of homeless prevention, said the initiative allows the city to create a framework for a coordinated approach to address homelessness.

He said they start off by first assessing people’s immediate needs like medical or getting a shower, before moving them on to other supports like housing.

“We are working with Ontario Works and ODSP to do an assessment on their housing so we can understand what type of housing they need, then also understand the supports they need to be successful the housing,” he said.

“This week is not just about getting people housed, its about getting people housed appropriately and successfully.”

Cooper expects 200 people to be helped throughout the day and added they have had a mix of visors, both male and female.

According to London’s Coordinated Informed Response, there are 320 people who regularly use shelter beds in London and 197 people who are identified as homeless or are preciously housed.

Kelly, a mother of two, said she and her two children have been living out of a hotel because she can’t find an affordable place to stay.

She tells 980 CFPL they are running out of options.

“I am at a point where I am kind of lost,” she said.

“It was not like this 10 years ago where I could go rent a place, shake a hand and have key all in the same day, and now we are not even getting calls back for places.”

Wayne Doran, who has been homeless for the last two years, said there were a number of factors stopping him from getting an apartment.

“If you don’t have references, it’s hard,” Doran said. “Landlords aren’t willing — on welfare you can’t find an apartment for only $400 a month.”

Doran said he currently goes between friends’ houses and sleeping on the street.

The city is providing free transportation to and from the arena which is open daily at 50 Sycamore Street 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.