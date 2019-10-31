City of London seeks clothing donations, affordable housing options during Housing Stability Week

Send this page to someone via email

The city is calling on the public for more clothing donations and affordable housing options as the first-ever Housing Stability Week hits the halfway mark.

The aim of the week, which began Monday at Silverwood Arena, is to connect London’s vulnerable population with the services they need.

The city says nearly 300 people have come out seeking housing supports, or financial, health, and social services.

“So far this week we’ve been able to provide housing to 35 adults and three children through 33 units, and have connected many individuals and families with the immediate supports they required,” says Craig Cooper, the city’s manager of homeless prevention.

“With winter right around the corner, we’re hoping to make a larger dent in our housing wait list and we’re looking for community and private landlords with affordable housing options available to help us get more individuals the housing they need.”

In a statement, the city adds that it offers supports to landlords to make it easier for them to provide affordable housing options, including direct rent payment through Ontario Works or the Ontario Disability Support Program, financial supplements, support for the housed individual, and dispute resolution support.

The city requests that interested landlords “connect with Danielle Neilson at 226-926-7192.”

The city is also requesting clothing donations, including winter coats, boots, gloves, hats, and scarves; men’s small- and medium-sized clothing; women’s and men’s extra large-sized clothing; sweaters of all sizes; and pants of all sizes.

Donations can be dropped off at Silverwood Arena at 50 Sycamore Street until Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.