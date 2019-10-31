Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. jury views video of man dying in jail with spit hood over mouth

By Michael Tutton The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2019 3:26 pm
FILE: A photo of a man in a prison cell. Global News
. File / Global News

A Nova Scotia jury has viewed video of a dying man heaving in a barren Halifax jail cell, in a case where the Crown alleges two special constables failed to properly check on the prisoner.

Daniel Fraser and Cheryl Gardner are charged with criminal negligence causing death in the June 16, 2016 death of 41-year-old Corey Rogers.

READ MORE: Forensic pathologist takes stand during Halifax jail cell death trial

The video shown to the jury captures a visibly intoxicated Rogers wearing a spit hood as he is dragged by officers into the police station and left in a narrow lockup cell at about 11 p.m. on June 15.

About a half hour after Rogers is placed in the cell, he is still wearing the impermeable restraint device as he begins retching.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Halifax residence deliberately set on fire: police

The video indicates Rogers’ last movements in his cell occurred at 11:41 p.m. on June 15, yet Fraser is only seen entering the cell and attempting to rouse Rogers nearly two hours later.

A number of instances in the video show either Gardner or Fraser looking into the cell, and Gardner does say Rogers’ name during two of her stops.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
DeathDaniel FraserCheryl GardnerHalifax jail
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.