N.S. jury views video of man dying in jail with spit hood over mouth

A Nova Scotia jury has viewed video of a dying man heaving in a barren Halifax jail cell, in a case where the Crown alleges two special constables failed to properly check on the prisoner.

Daniel Fraser and Cheryl Gardner are charged with criminal negligence causing death in the June 16, 2016 death of 41-year-old Corey Rogers.

The video shown to the jury captures a visibly intoxicated Rogers wearing a spit hood as he is dragged by officers into the police station and left in a narrow lockup cell at about 11 p.m. on June 15.

About a half hour after Rogers is placed in the cell, he is still wearing the impermeable restraint device as he begins retching.

The video indicates Rogers’ last movements in his cell occurred at 11:41 p.m. on June 15, yet Fraser is only seen entering the cell and attempting to rouse Rogers nearly two hours later.

A number of instances in the video show either Gardner or Fraser looking into the cell, and Gardner does say Rogers’ name during two of her stops.