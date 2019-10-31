City of Peterborough launches online community engagement site

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough has launched a new online community engagement space to allow residents to share their ideas and opinions on municipal projects.

The Connect Peterborough website offers a variety of ways to connect with city officials and community members through discussion forums, spaces to post ideas, surveys and interactive maps.

READ MORE: MPP Dave Smith addresses concerns from Peterborough city council

“We want to make it as easy as possible for you to engage with your city,” Mayor Diane Therrien said in a video posted online. “Not everyone has the time or wants to attend formal meetings. With Connect Peterborough, you can share your ideas and opinions, when and where it’s convenient for you.

“By sharing your thoughts and opinions, you can help to inform decisions on policies, programs, projects and services in our community.”

Visit our new online community engagement space called Connect Peterborough at https://t.co/175DK9PTQp. Follow municipal projects that matter to you. Share your ideas and opinions. Help shape municipal projects, programs, policies and services. #engage #connectptbo #ptbo pic.twitter.com/ZOV9mUqbp3 — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) October 31, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

The platform kicked off Thursday featuring project pages for the city’s Peterborough Transit study, the 2020 budget process, and the Official Plan update, as well as an interactive map where people can share photos of their favourite fall places in Peterborough.

New information and engagement tools can be added to each project as they progress, and new consultation projects will be added over time, the city stated. People can register to engage on topics that matter to them and to receive updates on new projects as they’re added to the site.

1:37 14,000 jobs may be coming to Peterborough within the next two decades 14,000 jobs may be coming to Peterborough within the next two decades