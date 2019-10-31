Menu

B.C. man could face jail, $75K fine in ‘horrific’ case that left dog with hugely swollen head

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 2:16 pm
Updated October 31, 2019 3:13 pm
The BC SPCA says one-year-old Hope was suffering such a serious infection from a neck wound when she was found that her head was severely swollen. .
WARNING: This story contains disturbing images and details. Reader discretion is advised.

A Vancouver Island man could face two years behind bars and up to a $75,000 fine after being charged with animal cruelty.

The BC SPCA says Kevin Timothy has been charged following an investigation into his alleged “horrific” treatment of a one-year-old German Shepherd named Hope.

READ MORE: Dog found chained in Duncan with neck wound so deep his head was 3 times its normal size

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Investigators were called to a property in Chemainus back in May, where they found the dog tied to a tree with plastic-and-wire cable and suffering from serious wounds.

BC SPCA
Hope was emaciated, dehydrated, suffering from extreme muscle wasting and had a deep, severe neck wound, the agency said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The cable was tied so tightly that her face was pressed to the tree and she could not lay down or move,” said BC SPCA chief prevention and enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty in a media release.

Hope in much better shape after emergency medical treatment.
“The wire was deeply embedded into her neck, causing such a massive wound that her jugular vein and trachea were exposed.”

Moriarty said Hope had such a severe infection from the injury that her head was massively swollen, and her neck wound was filled with maggots.

She was delirious and too weak to walk when she was found, Moriarty added.

Hope in much better shape after emergency medical treatment.
Hope was rushed to a veterinarian in Duncan to be stabilized, then transferred to another clinic in Victoria where she received ongoing care.

Story continues below advertisement

The SPCA says after several surgeries and months of care, one of Hope’s caregivers adopted her and she is now happy and healthy in a loving home.

