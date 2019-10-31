BC Ferries slaps multiple passengers with year-long bans for aggressive behaviour

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries says it has slapped at least three passengers with one-year travel bans for aggressive behaviour.

In one case, the passenger allegedly drove their vehicle aggressively at a worker at the Langdale terminal, forcing the worker to jump out of the way.

In another case, BC Ferries said an irate passenger threatened to pull the fire alarm at the Horseshoe Bay terminal.

And in a third case, the company said a passenger assaulted a staff member on the Coastal Celebration ferry.

“The vast majority of our passengers treat our employees courteously,” BC Ferries president and CEO Mark Collins said in a media release.

“Abusive conduct or comments, or behaviours that put our employees or the public at risk, are not tolerated. These behaviours result in a denial of service, travel ban and the involvement of police agencies.”

The agency says its workers have the right to work free from harassment or harm, and that when warranted, it will involve police.