Crime

Snowmobiles, chainsaws reported stolen from storage facility in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 11:03 am
OPP say two black 2018 Yamaha Viper (SR1) snowmobiles were reported stolen from a storage facility in the City of Kawartha Lakes.
OPP say two black 2018 Yamaha Viper (SR1) snowmobiles were reported stolen from a storage facility in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Kawartha Lakes OPP

OPP are investigating the reported theft of snowmobiles and chainsaws from a storage facility in the City of Kawartha Lakes this week.

On Tuesday, officers attended a storage facility on Wychwood Crescent in the village of Fenelon Falls to respond to a reported break and enter.

READ MORE: Body discovered in submerged vehicle north of Minden — OPP

Police say officers were told six chainsaws and two gas cans were stolen from the bed of a pickup truck parked on the site.

Police also allege that unknown suspects entered a locked, gated compound and removed two black 2018 Yamaha Viper (SR1) snowmobiles from a trailer. The theft reportedly occurred between 3 p.m. on Oct. 25 and 9 a.m. on Oct. 28.

OPP say the snowmobiles were driven off of the property, across Wychwood Crescent and onto a rail trail heading in the direction of a nearby water treatment station.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

