Ottawa fire battle blaze as overturned truck burns in Barrhaven

Ottawa fire and police services say an overturned truck has caught fire after striking a gas meter on Moodie Drive on Thursday morning.

Fire crews battled the blaze throughout most of the morning commute, and police have closed the area to motorists while the fire burns. The fire was extinguished at around 9:30 a.m.

UPDATE: A commercial vehicle hit a gas meter, which sparked and caught fire. Firefighters still on scene protecting exposure to surrounding buildings. Driver transported by @OttawaParamedic Type vehicle cannot be confirmed at this time due to fire damage. https://t.co/HYnK28CCmN pic.twitter.com/IyQUXLw4Mu — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) October 31, 2019

According to paramedics, the driver of the vehicle, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition with burns to his hands and face.

Hydro Ottawa also says power was knocked out to around 1,200 customers as some hydro poles were taken out in the crash. The company says crews are on the scene and will begin to restore power once the fire is out and the area is safe.

Ottawa police say Moodie Drive will be closed for several hours until the area is safe.

