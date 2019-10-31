Menu

Canada

Ottawa fire battle blaze as overturned truck burns in Barrhaven

By Christopher Whan Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 9:15 am
Updated October 31, 2019 9:47 am
Ottawa Fire Services continue to battle the blaze on Moodie Drive on Thursday morning.
Ottawa Fire Services continue to battle the blaze on Moodie Drive on Thursday morning. Hydro Ottawa

Ottawa fire and police services say an overturned truck has caught fire after striking a gas meter on Moodie Drive on Thursday morning.

Fire crews battled the blaze throughout most of the morning commute, and police have closed the area to motorists while the fire burns. The fire was extinguished at around 9:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

According to paramedics, the driver of the vehicle, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition with burns to his hands and face.

Hydro Ottawa also says power was knocked out to around 1,200 customers as some hydro poles were taken out in the crash. The company says crews are on the scene and will begin to restore power once the fire is out and the area is safe.

Ottawa is under a heavy rainfall watch as Environment Canada expects between 30 and 50 millimetres of rainfall in the capital on Thursday and Friday.

Ottawa police say Moodie Drive will be closed for several hours until the area is safe.

More to come.

