Ottawa police make arrest in downtown attempted carjacking

Ottawa police say they arrested a man after someone attempted to steal a car with the driver inside on Tuesday.

According to police, frontline officers responded to a collision in the 100 block of Lees Avenue at around 6:30 p.m.

Officers found the damaged vehicle and the victim, who told officers that the suspect had fled on foot after attempting to steal the car. The victim suffered minor injuries in the collision.

Several witnesses provided a detailed description of the suspect.

The canine unit tracked the suspect successfully and a man was arrested.

Ottawa police say Kamram Ashraf, 22, of no fixed address has been charged with theft, assault and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. He appeared in court Wednesday morning.

