Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian dead, 2 others injured after 3 separate collisions in Scarborough

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 10:46 pm
Updated October 30, 2019 10:53 pm
Toronto city council updates its road safety plan
WATCH ABOVE: When Vision Zero launched in 2017, it was supposed to eliminate road fatalities by 2021. Falling short of its targets, Toronto city council is set to launch a re-vamped version. But as Matthew Bingley reports, its critics say it doesn't go far enough. (July 16)

Toronto police say a pedestrian has died and two others have been injured after three separate collisions in Scarborough.

Just after 8:20 p.m., Toronto police posted on Twitter that a pedestrian was struck by a car on Howden Road, north of Lawrence Avenue East and west of Birchmount Road. Police said the injuries were “reported to be serious” and that officers had to perform CPR. A spokesperson later said Toronto Paramedics took the victim to hospital, but that they later died from their injuries.

Less than 10 minutes later, officers tweeted that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of McCowan Road and McNicoll Avenue. Police later said the victim was in serious condition with head injuries.

READ MORE: Toronto council asks staff to adapt traffic safety plan to target heavy trucks, enhance school zones

Just after 9 p.m., police said on Twitter that a pedestrian reportedly sustained “serious injuries” after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Orton Park and Ellesmere roads. They too were taken to hospital by paramedics.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not clear what, if any, charges will be laid in connection with the three incidents. Police shut down parts of the affected roads in order to gather evidence.

The collisions come amid continued concerns about pedestrian safety in Toronto. Toronto city council has moved to make improvements to its Vision Zero traffic plans, but advocates have called for more action to be taken.

READ MORE: Mayor Tory pledges crackdown to curb pedestrian, cyclist deaths in Toronto

During an unrelated news conference Wednesday evening, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said 50 pedestrians in 2019 have succumbed to injuries after being hit by vehicles.

“We’re making our efforts to see what we can do to reduce those numbers, working with the City and other agencies,” he said.

“We always ask people to be vigilant and to pay attention when you’re on the roadway whether as a pedestrian, or in their vehicle, or riding a bike or a scooter or whatever you’re on. The city streets are so much more congested than they were in the years before.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceTrafficPedestrian StruckToronto trafficToronto ParamedicsScarborough trafficToronto Pedestrian Struckpedestrians struckVision Zero TorontoVision Zero 2.0 Toronto
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.