Sports

Washington Nationals make MLB history, defeating Houston Astros in World Series Finals

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 30, 2019 11:57 pm
Updated October 31, 2019 12:08 am
The Washington Nationals celebrate after Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. The Nationals won 6-2 to win the series. .
The Washington Nationals celebrate after Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. The Nationals won 6-2 to win the series. . (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – The Washington Nationals are World Series champions.

Washington beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Wednesday in Game 7 to capture its first-ever title.

Howie Kendrick and Anthony Rendon homered in the seventh inning as the Washington Nationals overcame a two-run deficit and rocked the Houston Astros 6-2 Wednesday night in Game 7 to claim the first World Series title in franchise history.

With all eyes on Max Scherzer and his remarkable recovery following an injection, the Nationals embraced their shot in a Series where the road team won every game. Even more against the odds: Juan Soto and Washington rallied from behind to win five elimination games this post-season.

Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and the Nats brought the first World Series championship to the nation’s capital since Walter Johnson delivered the crown for the Senators in 1924.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
