Trump greeted by World Series fans with boos, chants of ‘lock him up’

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump was greeted with boos and a smattering of chants of “Lock him up!” when he appeared on screen at the World Series in Washington on Sunday, even as he celebrated one of the biggest wins of his administration.

Trump appeared on a display screen at the Washington Nationals Park stadium between innings of the Game 5 match-up between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros.

The president, along with First Lady Melania Trump and several lawmakers, appeared live on the screen as part of a video package thanking U.S. troops for their service.

1:57 What the death of al-Baghdadi means for ISIS What the death of al-Baghdadi means for ISIS

The hometown crowd cheered fans and soldiers displayed earlier on the screen, but there were boos and isolated “Lock him up” champs when Trump appeared, according to a Reuters reporter in attendance and videos posted on Twitter.

Story continues below advertisement

The frosty reception came on a day when Trump had announced the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State group, in a raid by U.S. special forces in northwest Syria.

Trump won just 4 percent of the vote in the District of Columbia in the 2016 presidential election. The U.S. capital is hosting its first World Series since 1933.

Trump did not throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the game, as many previous presidents have done. That task fell instead to celebrity chef Jose Andres, who founded a non-profit group to feed disaster victims around the world.

0:58 Trump did not inform Nancy Pelosi of ISIS raid, calls Washington D.C. a ‘leaking machine’ Trump did not inform Nancy Pelosi of ISIS raid, calls Washington D.C. a ‘leaking machine’

Andres also canceled plans to run a restaurant in Trump’s Washington hotel because of Trump’s disparaging comments about Mexicans, which led to a legal settlement.