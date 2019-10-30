2 semi-truck drivers injured in crash near Redcliff, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

Two semi-truck drivers were rushed to hospital from the scene of a crash near Redcliff, Alta. on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the crash, at the intersection of Highway 1 and Range Road 101, at about 12:50 p.m., RCMP said.

Investigators believe both trucks were travelling east when one rear-ended the other.

One of the drivers was airlifted to hospital via HALO Air Ambulance and the other semi driver was taken by ground ambulance. The nature of the drivers’ injuries was not known as of 2:50 p.m.

Police said a passenger was also treated at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and a collision analyst has been called in, RCMP said.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted around the collision near Range Road 100 and RCMP said it’s expected the detour would be in place for several hours.

