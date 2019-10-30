Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

2 semi-truck drivers injured in crash near Redcliff, Alta.

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 5:34 pm
Two semi-truck drivers were injured in a highway crash near Redcliff, Alta., on Wednesday, Oct. 30. .
Two semi-truck drivers were injured in a highway crash near Redcliff, Alta., on Wednesday, Oct. 30. . Hayley Ferguson/CHAT TV

Two semi-truck drivers were rushed to hospital from the scene of a crash near Redcliff, Alta. on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the crash, at the intersection of Highway 1 and Range Road 101, at about 12:50 p.m., RCMP said.

Investigators believe both trucks were travelling east when one rear-ended the other.

One of the drivers was airlifted to hospital via HALO Air Ambulance and the other semi driver was taken by ground ambulance. The nature of the drivers’ injuries was not known as of 2:50 p.m.

Police said a passenger was also treated at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and a collision analyst has been called in, RCMP said.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted around the collision near Range Road 100 and RCMP said it’s expected the detour would be in place for several hours.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Semi CrashSemi truck crashHighway semi-truck crashRedcliff highway crashSemi drivers injured in crashSemi-truck drivers injuredSemi-trucks crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.