B.C. RCMP issue last-minute Halloween safety reminders, tips

With Halloween happening Thursday, RCMP in B.C. are issuing last-minute public safety tips and reminders.

Local roads and streets will be, as usual, busy with trick-or-treaters, with the busiest times being between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Police are urging drivers to be extra cautious, “as pedestrian traffic will be heavier than any other time of year as young people make their way from house-to-house on October 31.”

The RCMP is also asking trick-or-treaters to wear lighter-coloured clothing, add reflective clothing or tape to costumes, stay on sidewalks and cross roadways using intersections and cross-walks if possible, adding that zig-zagging across streets is not recommended.

Sunset will occur around 5:30 p.m., meaning most trick-or-treaters will be walking around local neighbourhoods in the dark. Police say flashlights or other sources of illumination, such as glow sticks and glow rings, are highly recommended.

Below are tips from the RCMP for Halloween.

Tips for trick-or-treaters

Trick-or-treat with your parent(s) or a responsible adult.

Trick-or-treat with a friend or in a group if unsupervised. Tell your parents or a responsible adult where you are planning on trick-or-treating and when you will be back home. Carry a cell phone if available.

Always make sure you are visible in the darkness.

Costume weaponry should be easily identifiable as an imitation. Avoid masks that limit your vision and hearing.

Stay on the sidewalks or to the side of the road. Face traffic when you are walking down a road without sidewalks.

Only attend well-lit homes and skip the dark ones.

Do not eat any treats until your parents have examined your candy.

Never go inside a stranger’s residence or his or her vehicle. If you are being approached by a stranger asking you to go with them somewhere, tell them no and walk away, then call 911 and report the incident. Also tell your parents or a trusted adult.

Tips for homeowners

Ensure your house is well-lit.

Ensure your property is safe and clear of obstacles for foot traffic.

Keep an eye on candles if used. You can use battery-powered electric lights or glow sticks for pumpkins instead.

Report suspicious activity and incidents to the RCMP.

Make sure your pets are safe and secure indoors for the evening.

Tips for motorists

Drive sober.

Slow down and be extra cautious or avoid driving for the night if possible. Expect children to dart out from behind parked cars.

Watch out for pedestrians and cyclists using crosswalks.

