Former Remai Modern CEO asks court to stay human rights complaint

Send this page to someone via email

Gregory Burke, the former head of Saskatoon’s Remai Modern art gallery is asking the court to stay a human rights complaint against him.

Burke stepped down as CEO and executive director of the gallery in March to take a position with the Auckland Art Gallery in New Zealand.

He later withdrew from that position over a sexual harassment allegation during his time at the Remai, stating he didn’t want the investigation into the allegation to be a distraction at his new job.

It is alleged Burke discriminated against an employee based on her sex and sexually harassed her between March 2013 and October 2014.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Burke’s lawyer filed an application in Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench on Tuesday, asking for the court to stay the complaint filed with the Saskatchewan Humans Rights Commission (SHRC).

Story continues below advertisement

In court documents obtained by Global News, Burke said the SHRC investigation that started on Oct. 6, 2015, has been unreasonably delayed and not progressed passed the investigation stage.

1:26 Remai Modern outgoing chair describes ‘difficult’ relationship with city Remai Modern outgoing chair describes ‘difficult’ relationship with city

Burke also alleges the SHRC “reset and expanded the investigation” in August 2019 to seek evidence as to whether he exhibited “a pattern or practice of resistance to or disregard or denial of any of the rights secured by the (human rights) code.”

“The SHRC indicated that this further investigation (which is ongoing) would primarily involve interviewing individuals who did not witness the particular events which compromise the Complainant’s complaint.”

Burke said the ongoing SHRC proceeding has damaged his reputation and left him unemployable.

“The (media) reports of the proceedings have been damaging to my personal and professional reputation in general,” Burke said.

“According to two public relations/recruiting firms I have consulted, I am effectively unemployable for as long as the (SHRC) proceedings are ongoing.”

READ MORE: Remai Modern executive director and CEO Gregory Burke resigning

Burke’s also names the Saskatoon Gallery and Conservatory Corporation and the Art Gallery of Saskatchewan as defendants in his application.

A court date is set for the afternoon of Nov. 12.

Story continues below advertisement