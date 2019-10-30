St Boniface Hospital’s McEwen Building needs help to continue helping thousands

Send this page to someone via email

The St. Boniface Hospital Foundation is trying to raise $1.6 million to upgrade its Psychiatry McEwen Building.

The Foundation is asking donors to help it make vital upgrades for a better healing environment for patients with mental illness.

“It is a bit depressing, a bit sad,” says Dawn Biernes, who was diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder and borderline personality disorder at age 27, and has been receiving treatment at St. Boniface for years.

“They’re all squished in there together, there aren’t many activities to do except go out and smoke, it’s just not a friendly place.”

Director of Inpatient Care, Mental Health, at St. Boniface Hospital, Dr. Michael Phillips, says they want to create a space that doesn’t feel like a hospital ward.

The Foundation says the McEwen Building admits more than 300 people annually, while the outpatient programs see over 14,000 patients a year.

680 CJOB will be hosting the St. Boniface Hospital Foundation’s Radiothon of Hope and Healing in the Everett Atrium from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on November 15, 2019.

The annual event raises funds to support patient care, specialized equipment, and other research.

Potential donors can contact 204-237-7647 or stbhf.ca.

