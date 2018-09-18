Health
September 18, 2018 11:36 am

St. Boniface Hospital receives $2.5 million donation for women’s heart health research

From left: Dr. Jean-Claude Tardif, Martine Bouchard, Josée Noiseux, Andrew T. Molson, Mélanie La Couture, Lino A. Saputo Jr., Vince Barletta, Dr. Grant Pierce, Dr. Marie-Pierre Dubé

Antoine Saito / St. Boniface Hospital Foundation
Major research projects on women’s cardiovascular health will be made possible thanks to a large donation to foundations in Winnipeg and Montreal.

Winnipeg’s St. Boniface Hospital and the Montreal Heart Institute announced a $2.5 million donation from the Molson Foundation today, which will fund collaborative research projects into cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of premature death in Canadian women, they said.

“Women’s cardiovascular health is a very real concern and a top priority for us,” said Josée Noiseux, President of the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation. “We’re very proud and thankful to be able to count on the support of the Molson Foundation to help us pursue our research in this field.

“We’ll be able to emphasize prevention and screening and offer treatments that are even more adapted to women.”

Dr. Grant Pierce, Executive Director of Research for St. Boniface Hospital, said the facilities in Winnipeg and Montreal are considered “powerhouses” in the fight against cardiovascular disease.

The donation will be used to further research on factors specific to sex and gender, including sexual hormones and cardiac arrhythmia, fertility and cardiovascular disease, and differences between sexes in clinical trials, they said.

