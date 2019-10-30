Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Video shows man violently kicking TransLink bus door, spitting on driver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 11:45 am
Violent incident captured on Burnaby bus
Violent incident captured on Burnaby bus

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are investigating a disturbing video depicting a man flying into a violent rage aboard a bus in Burnaby.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Canada Way near Hardwick Street, according to police.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver bus strike would be targeted to avoid ‘chaos,’ union says

The video was posted to Facebook by Neczarvee Jane Guidoriagao.

“I took this vid to show how bus driver are being treated.. I felt that they need security on every bus… especially when there family with kids,” she wrote.

“Makes me so angry that it happened on our bus and to the driver.”

Commuters prepare back-up plans for looming transit strike
Commuters prepare back-up plans for looming transit strike

It is unclear what preceded the seven-second video. The footage begins with a man repeatedly kicking the bus’ front door from the inside.

Story continues below advertisement

When the doors open, the man turns and spits on the driver.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver bus, SeaBus drivers issue 72-hour strike notice

The incident highlights one of the major concerns of bus drivers heading into a possible strike amid stalled contract negotiations.

The union representing drivers says their working conditions are deteriorating amid surging ridership numbers.

The union says along with overcrowding and slower buses, drivers are also seeing an increase in assaults.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TransLinkBusBus StrikeCoast Mountain Bus Companytranslink busdriver abusedriver spitspit on drivertranslink strikeviolent bus incident
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.