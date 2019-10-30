Video shows man violently kicking TransLink bus door, spitting on driver

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are investigating a disturbing video depicting a man flying into a violent rage aboard a bus in Burnaby.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Canada Way near Hardwick Street, according to police.

The video was posted to Facebook by Neczarvee Jane Guidoriagao.

“I took this vid to show how bus driver are being treated.. I felt that they need security on every bus… especially when there family with kids,” she wrote.

“Makes me so angry that it happened on our bus and to the driver.”

1:50 Commuters prepare back-up plans for looming transit strike Commuters prepare back-up plans for looming transit strike

It is unclear what preceded the seven-second video. The footage begins with a man repeatedly kicking the bus’ front door from the inside.

Story continues below advertisement

When the doors open, the man turns and spits on the driver.

The incident highlights one of the major concerns of bus drivers heading into a possible strike amid stalled contract negotiations.

The union representing drivers says their working conditions are deteriorating amid surging ridership numbers.

The union says along with overcrowding and slower buses, drivers are also seeing an increase in assaults.